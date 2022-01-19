WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 550.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHTPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. WH Smith has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

