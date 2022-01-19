William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 760,951 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 37,029.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $29,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 544,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBMS opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

