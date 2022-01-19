William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 49,225.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,522 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $34,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

