William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,708,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $412.64 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $353.82 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

