William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 166,881 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 166,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after buying an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after buying an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

