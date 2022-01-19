Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by 44.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $14.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $146.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.10. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

