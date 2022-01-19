Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.90% of Wingstop worth $239,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $145.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.66, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.28.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

