WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 34.1% in December

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

DGRE traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 25.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 137,638 shares during the period.

