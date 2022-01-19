Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,205,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 20.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,838. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.33 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

