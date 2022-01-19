Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,841 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,227. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.88. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

