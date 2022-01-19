World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

