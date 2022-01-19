World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 496,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 189,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 16.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

WTRG stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.