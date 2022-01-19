World Asset Management Inc Has $364,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

