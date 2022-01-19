World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $322.79 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

