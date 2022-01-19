World Asset Management Inc Sells 299 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

