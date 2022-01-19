World Asset Management Inc Sells 323 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Ossiam grew its position in US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $175,000.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE USFD opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 240.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.