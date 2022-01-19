Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,909,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000.

Shares of SHE stock opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72.

