Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,645 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 424,738 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $31,171,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

IMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Shares of IMAB opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

