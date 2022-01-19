Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -264.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

