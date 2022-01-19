Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $431,000 Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

VCYT stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

