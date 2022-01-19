Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $169,755,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

