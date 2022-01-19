Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $518,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $146.32. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

