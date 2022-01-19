Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties One Day Trading Volume Hits $79.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $371,911.53 and approximately $79.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.67 or 0.00013536 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.