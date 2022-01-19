Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.33.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,410,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after acquiring an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $91.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

