Xerox (XRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Xerox has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX stock remained flat at $$23.51 during trading on Wednesday. 2,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,454. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xerox stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.