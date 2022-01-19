XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

