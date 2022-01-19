YAM V3 Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $622,711.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,108,707 coins and its circulating supply is 13,095,045 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.