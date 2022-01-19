Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.