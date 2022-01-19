Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $48.69

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.69, but opened at $51.00. Yandex shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 78,944 shares.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -124.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

