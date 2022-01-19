YFFII Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,802.86 (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, YFFII Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. YFFII Finance has a market capitalization of $3,802.86 and $75,402.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00051734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII Finance (YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

