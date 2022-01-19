Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.20). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGLE. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 43,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,791. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $234.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.44.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

