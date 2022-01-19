Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report $7.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $26.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.66 billion to $33.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.67. 48,671,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,917,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

