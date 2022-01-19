Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 237,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 37,656 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.