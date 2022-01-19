Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.80. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

