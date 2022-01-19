Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.80. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.