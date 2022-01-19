Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million.

Several research firms recently commented on WEAV. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $10.78 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39.

Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

