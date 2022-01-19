Zacks: Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

