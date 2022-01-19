Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 57,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,337. Marchex has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 647,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

