Zacks: Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after buying an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,864,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

PAYO stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.