Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post sales of $230.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.13 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $133.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $739.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.62 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

WTTR opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $747.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

