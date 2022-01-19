Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $50.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.50 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $55.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $193.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $194.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $244.63 million, with estimates ranging from $241.07 million to $248.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 25,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $512.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 184,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

