Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.73. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSF. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

