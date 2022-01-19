Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

