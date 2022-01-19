Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.36). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. 942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $206,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 56,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,564,004.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.