Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.