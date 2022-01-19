Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $12.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

