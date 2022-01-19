Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. PayPal posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.21.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 474,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.15. 458,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average is $243.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

