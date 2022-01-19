Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $14.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.51 million and the highest is $14.89 million. First Community reported sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.52 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $60.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth about $561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444. First Community has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $160.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

