Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($2.05). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Galapagos by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $113.71.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.