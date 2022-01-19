Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 85,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $35.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 132.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

