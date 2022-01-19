Zacks: Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post sales of $143.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.45 million to $147.00 million. WesBanco reported sales of $152.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $593.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.71 million to $596.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $565.39 million, with estimates ranging from $554.04 million to $576.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in WesBanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WSBC traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 133,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

